Luton's trip to fierce rivals Watford not picked for live TV coverage

Hatters' trip to Watford won't be live on Sky next month

Luton’s first trip to Watford with supporters present since April 2006 has not been picked for live coverage by Sky Sports.

The game, which is due to be played on Sunday, October 23 1at 12pm, will go ahead as planned, with Cardiff’s trip to Swansea chosen instead.

Town’s last clash with the Hornets at Vicarage Road saw Nathan Jones’ side lose 1-0 in September 2020, although they did win the home clash 1-0 thanks to James Collins’ late penalty.

With the schedule for next month’s matches released today, there have been no Luton games picked, with the Hornets on television three times, West Bromwich Albion, Reading, Stoke, QPR and Cardiff all twice.

Luton are live when they travel to Hull City at the end of the month though, that game now switched to a Friday night.

Televised schedule

Fri, Sept 2: West Bromwich Albion v Burnley - 8pm.

Sun, Sept 4: Reading v Stoke City - 12pm.

Mon, Sept 5: Middlesbrough v Sunderland - 8pm.

Fri, Sept 9: Burnley v Norwich City - 8pm.

Tues, Sept 13: Preston North End v Burnley - 8pm

Weds, Sept 14: West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City - 8pm

Weds, Sept 14: Reading v Sunderland - 8pm

Sat, Sept 17: Swansea City v Hull City - 12.30pm

Sat, Sept 17: Middlesbrough v Rotherham United - 7.45pm.

Fri, Sept 30: Hull City v Luton Town - 8pm.

October

Sun, Oct 2: Stoke City v Watford - 12pm.

Tues, Oct 4: Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers - 8pm.

Tues, Oct 4: Reading v Norwich City - 8pm.

Weds, Oct 5: Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion - 8pm.

Fri, Oct 7: QPR v Reading - 8pm.

Sun, Oct 9: Huddersfield Town v Hull City, 12pm

Sat, Oct 15: Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town - 12:30pm

Sat, Oct 15: Watford v Norwich City - 8:45pm.

Tues, Oct 18: Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland - 8pm.

Tues, Oct 18: Stoke City v Rotherham United - 8pm.

Weds, Oct 19: Millwall v Watford - 8pm.

Sun, Oct 23: Swansea City v Cardiff City - 12pm.

Fri, Oct 28: Birmingham City v QPR - 8pm.