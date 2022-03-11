Luton's trip to Huddersfield will be shown live on Sky

Harry Cornick in action against Huddersfield last season

Luton's trip to Huddersfield Town next month has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

The game was due to take place on Saturday, April 9 at 3pm, but has now been switched to Monday, April 11 at 7.45pm.

Town drew 0-0 against the Terriers at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season and are unbeaten on their last two visits to the John Smith's Stadium.

A statement on the Hatters website said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this causes our supporters, but unfortunately the decision is beyond the club's control.

"This is also means there will be no live iFollow stream in countries where the EFL has an overseas broadcast deal.