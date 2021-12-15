Luton’s trip to Reading in doubt over Covid outbreak in Royals squad

Hatters are due to head to Reading this weekend - pic: Getty Images

Luton Town’s trip to Reading this weekend is in doubt after the Royals have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

The Hatters are due to head to the Madejski Stadium, which is now known as the Select Car Leasing Stadium, on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off, but that is in the balance after a report by Berkshire Live claimed that up to four players in Veljko Paunovic’s already injury-hit squad have tested positive for the virus.

It means the match, which is a celebratory fixture to mark Royals’ 150th anniversary year, could be postponed.

Covid protocols have been set out by the EFL (English Football League) and state that, in line with the FA and Premier League, where there are 14 fit players available, the expectation is the game should proceed.