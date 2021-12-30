Luton's visit to Coventry on New Year's Day called off due to Covid cases in Town's squad

Luton's game at Coventry is off

Luton' s trip to Coventry City on New Year's Day has been postponed due to an increased number of positive Covid cases in the Hatters squad.

It means that Town now haven't played since December 11 when drawing 1-1 with Fulham at Kenilworth Road, as the matches with Reading, Bristol City, Swansea City and now the Sky Blues have all been called off.

A statement on Luton's official website said: "We are sorry to inform supporters that the Hatters' Sky Bet Championship fixture at Coventry City on New Year's Day has been postponed.

"The Club has worked hard to ensure that it would be able to proceed with the 3pm kick-off at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

"However, taking into account injuries and the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Town squad that also forced the postponement of the Boxing Day game against Bristol City, the Club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

"A rearranged date for the game will be confirmed in due course, along with the previous postponements against Reading, Bristol City and Swansea.

"We would like to apologise to supporters of both clubs for any inconvenience caused and wish everyone a happy new year.

"We look forward to getting everyone back fit, healthy and available to belatedly start 2022 with the FA Cup third round tie against Harrogate Town on Sunday 9th January, kick-off 12.30pm."

Meanwhile, the Coventry official website also carried a statement, saying: "Coventry City are disappointed to confirm that our New Year’s Day home game against Luton Town has been postponed.

"Luton informed the EFL yesterday afternoon that they will be unable to fulfil the fixture as scheduled on Saturday 1st January at the Coventry Building Society Arena due to an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst their squad and staff.

"We share the disappointment and frustration of our supporters that another one of our fixtures has been postponed due to COVID cases in our opponents’ squads, following the postponement of our games against Stoke City and Cardiff City due to circumstances beyond our control.

"Details regarding the re-arranged fixture against Luton Town will be communicated in due course.