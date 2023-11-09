Lynch scores but Luton U21s are beaten by Colchester U21s in Premier League Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town’s Development squad lost their third straight Premier League Cup Group D clash on Wednesday night, as they went down 2-1 at Colchester United.

The game, played at Maldon & Tiptree, featured first team stopper James Shea, as he took his place behind a young back-line which included U16 defenders Christian Chigozie and first half substitute Benedict Benagr.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Forbes’ side went into the game on the back of two defeats against Chelsea and Leeds, as they knew a positive result was needed to have any chance of going through.

Oli Lynch was on target for Luton U21s - pic: Luton Town FC

However, the U’s made a quick start, hitting the bar early on, also forcing Shea into a save with his legs before taking the lead on eight minutes when Ronnie Nelson prodded home after a goalmouth scramble.

Town went close to an equaliser, Oli Lynch and Jayden Luker combining for Zack Nelson, whose shot was blocked.

Oscar Thorn threatened a second for the hosts, as Luton had to make a change, Luker coming off injured, replaced by full back Benagr.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Millar Matthews-Lewis wasn’t able to reach Jake Burger’s low cross, while Nelson’s free kick flew over the bar.

After the break, Colchester doubled their lead just eight minutes in when Archie Oliver found the bottom corner from 18 yards.

The Hatters tried to halve the deficit, Jacob Pinnington’s shot deflected behind, as Claude Kayibanda curled off target and Nelson had two attempts charged down.

Shea's woodwork came to the rescue from a U’s corner, as Town began to gain the initiative, some dangerous crosses from Pinnington and Burger leading to Matthews-Lewis unable to turn the second into the net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some rugged challenges from Colchester saw the hosts pick up seven yellow cards, as Luton did have one back with three minutes left, Lynch arrowing into the bottom corner.

Deep into stoppage time, Forbes’s visitors almost equalised, Marcus Daws' cross flashing wide and then Burger seeing his last-ditch attempt repelled by keeper Ted Collins.

Hatters: James Shea, Christian Chigozie, Jayden Luker (Benedict Benagr 27), Axel Piesold, Jacob Pinnington, Claude Kayibanda, Josh Phillips (Marcus Daws 78), Zack Nelson (Archie Heron 66), Oli Lynch, Jake Burger (C), Millar Matthews-Lewis.

Subs not used: Jameson Horlick, Tyrell Giwa.

Colchester: Ted Collins, Matt Yates, Jet Dyer, Gene Kennedy, Fiacre Kelleher (Baily Lamb), Ronnie Nelson, Ryan Lowe (Bayan Aman), Archie Oliver, Oscar Thorn (Milton Oni), Donell Thomas, Kenny Mupomba (T'Aizo Marcel-Dilaver).