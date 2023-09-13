Mads believes Premier League is 'so much quicker' but Town defender feels he and Luton are adapting to the top flight

Watch more videos on Shots!

​Town defender Mads Andersen revealed the speed of the Premier League is like nothing he has ever experienced before.

The 25-year-old summer signing from Barnsley started his career with Brondby, playing in the Danish First Division during a loan spell at HB Køge and then moving to Horsens where he featured in the Superliga.

After impressing there, Andersen moved to Oakwell in 2019 and had three years in the Championship, reaching the play-offs once, before spending last term in League One after the Tykes got relegated.

Mads Andersen goes up against West Ham's England international Jarrod Bowen recently - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

Snapped up by Luton in July, it means the Dane has jumped up two levels, going on to feature in all three top flight fixtures so far for the Hatters, two of them, against Brighton and West Ham, from the first whistle.

Although they have put up a good fight in each contest, Town have suffered defeat in all three matches, but describing just what it has been like to experience the massive gulf in quality first hand, Andersen said: “What I’ve come from, it is the same game, but everything just happens so much quicker.

"The players are coming towards me very, very fast, so that's just something I’ve got to adapt to quickly.

“We feel it, I always think coming from playing in League One for Barnsley and they (Luton) played in the Championship, we've all got to adapt to the tempo.

"You can see that it’s coming slowly, people are adapting, so it’s good.

"It's fitness too, but you get that quickly.

"I can feel it from the Brighton game to this game here (West Ham).

"I felt better and the speed of mind, your thought process needs to be quicker.

"It’s something that because of the way the mind is structured, the way it is, it will come fast.

"You can see it already, we're improving every game, we're just going to keep going.

"We’re playing top players and I’m just excited to be out there, doing my best and trying to learn as much as possible.”

It’s the same for another new addition in attacker Chiedozie Ogbene, who was at Rotherham in the Championship last season, plying his trade in League One with the Millers prior to that.

He said: “On the sidelines it looks easier than when you're on the pitch, but I believe we have enough quality.

"Structurally, teams are more disciplined, that’s what I've noticed in terms of playing Brighton and Chelsea.

"Teams in their transition, they're very, very dangerous and it's something we watch our clips and we learn.”

The Irish international admits it’s not just on the field that has been a real change to what he had been used to either, continuing: “I'm really enjoying it, I'm grateful for the appearances I’m getting.

"I'm still learning under Rob Edwards and his coaching staff.

"The information they're giving me is slightly different from what I used to be, but it's good for the team and how they set us up is for the benefit of the team.”

Meanwhile, whatever results Luton have been getting, Town’s supporters have backed their players superbly at every opportunity, something which hasn’t been lost on Andersen.

He added: “The fans have been amazing.

“Chelsea also, we’d been beaten 3-0 and they’re just there to support and standing there after the game, almost celebrating.

“It’s a moment that makes you proud as a player, playing for that club.

“Again, losing 2-1 at home and they’re just supporting you, it’s really nice.