Magpies boss believes Luton keeper will be an 'exceptional' signing as Town recall midfielder from Hemel
Dorchester Town boss Tom Killick has backed Luton goalkeeper Jameson Horlick to be an ‘exceptional’ signing for the Magpies this season.
The 20-year-old made his debut for the club in their Southern League Premier South clash against play-off chasing Hungerford Town on Saturday, with the visitors easing to a 4-2 success, heaping the pressure on Dorchester, who are now three points from safety. Trailing 2-0 at half time with Connor McDonagh and Sam De St. Croix both scoring, after the break Joe Shepherd added a third, until a late response from the hosts.
Harvey Hughes pulled one back with five to go, as Fabio Lopez made it 4-1, Lewis Waterfield adding another consolation in the closing stages. Despite conceding four on his senior debut, Town boss Killick was eager to praise the Hatters stopper, as telling the club’s YouTube page, he said: “I think the goalkeeper is going to be exceptional for us. I feel very sorry for him, I hope that he decides to come back next week after that as he was left exposed.
"He couldn’t really do anything about the goals, but I think he’s going to be very good, especially now he’s settled in. He was probably going to be a bit nervous but now he’s got that out of the way, I feel he’s going to be a really good signing for us.”
Horlick’s next match will be a trip to fellow relegation rivals Harrow Borough this weekend.
Meanwhile, development squad midfielder Tyrelle Newton has been recalled from his loan spell at National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town. The youngster made 23 starts and one sub appearance for the Tudors, but is now back with the Hatters, playing in the U21s’ 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion U21s on Tuesday.