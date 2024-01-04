The 20-year-old, who has been training with the Hatters’ senior squad, and was on the bench in the Championship last season, is yet to make an appearance in men’s football. He has moved to The Avenue to do just that though and could make his Magpies debut in the Southern League Premier clash against Hungerford Town on Saturday.

Speaking to the Dorchester official website, Killick said of the young stopper, who has also penned a contract extension at Kenilworth Road: “I felt I couldn’t pass up the opportunity of bringing Jameson in when I was offered the opportunity of doing so. He comes highly recommended and trains with Luton’s first team every day. He needs competitive games which we can offer him and hopefully it can be a mutually beneficial relationship. We are excited to have him and thank Luton for their kind co-operation.”