Magpies chief happy to have won the race to sign in-demand Luton youngster on loan

Attacker heads to Notts County for the 2025-26 campaign

Notts County director of football Roberto Gagliardi was pleased to win the race to bring in Luton youngster Jayden Luker on a season-long loan switch this week.

The 20-year-old was signed by the Hatters in the summer of 2022 having scored against Town while playing for ProDirect East London academy, as he went on to be an unused substitute in the 1-1 FA Cup third round draw with Wigan Athletic in January 2023. Luker then featured on the bench for the first team in the Premier League, before a successful loan spell with National League side Woking in January 2024, as he made 17 appearances and scored two goals for the Cards.

Last year, Luker had another season-long spell, heading to County’s fellow League Two side Grimsby Town, playing 26 times and scoring three goals, while on returning to Kenilworth Road, has featured extensively in the Hatters’ pre-season campaign. However, with Town boss Matt Bloomfield not wanting to stand in the way of his young players’ development this term, he has now gone to Meadow Lane, with Magpies director of football Roberto Gagliardi telling the club’s official website: “Jayden is another exciting, attack-minded player who will be enjoyable to watch.

Luton youngster Jayden Luker with Town team-mate Joe Johnson - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

“He’s a good dribbler with pace and creativity, making him a threat both in terms of goals and assists, and is probably best suited to the number 10 role in our system while also being adept as a winger or support striker. Jayden impressed during his loan at Grimsby and attracted a lot of interest from other clubs in League Two for this season, although there was no guarantee that Luton wanted to send him out again. The good relationship between both clubs’ coaching staff was key to making this happen and I’d like to express my gratitude to Luton for allowing him to join us.”