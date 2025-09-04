Makeshift wingback Alli happy to play wherever Luton boss Bloomfield wants

Attacker nets first goal of the season at Burton

Makeshift wingback Milli Alli insisted he is more than happy to play whatever role it is that Luton manager Matt Bloomfield requires of him this season.

The 25-year-old has started all six of Town’s first League One encounters of the campaign, but more often than not has been utilised in a left wingback role by the Hatters boss as he tries to operate with a formation that best suits his squad of players. That currently means a back three, which in turn has led to the January signing from Exeter City being selected in a deeper role on the flank, more often than not on the left, although he did move to the right for 25 minutes at Bradford City until being substituted having picked up an early booking, and then enjoyed just over 45 minutes in a more orthodox striking role alongside Jerry Yates when Town entertained Wigan Athletic, before dropping back once more.

As summer signing Cohen Bramall continues to build up his match fitness, Alli’s position has been a cause for debate and the main talking point amongst Town’s supporters, with a number wanting one of Luton’s biggest attacking threats to be deployed further forward on a more regular basis, although that was actually the case at the weekend, as against a limited Burton outfit, he was able to send over a number of inviting crosses, one that was turned wide from a matter of yards by the recalled Yates.

Milli Alli scored his first goal of the season against Burton on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Asked himself what he thinks about utilised in the position, Alli said: “I feel very good. It’s obviously a different position to what I’m used to sometimes, but I trust the gaffer, so whatever he wants I’m there. There’s a lot of opportunity to go one v one as playing wingback is a very one on one kind of position. It’s me against a full back or a wingback and you’ve always got to back yourself to be the better player on the day.

“It’s always good to get a lot of the ball, to express yourself and have lots of options and go towards goal, cross the ball and link up with your team-mates. It’s always good to get the opportunities to do that so I was very happy. If we’re doing our job right then in the left wingback role I’ll get a lot of opportunities to go one v one, get chances to cross and shoot.”

With Alli being so impressive on the left flank, particularly when carrying the ball deep into enemy territory, asked about trying to get him into the final third as much as possible, Bloomfield added: “It’s something that we discuss regularly. You want to make sure that the players are playing in their best positions, in their rightful positions and we feel that Mills does his best work out wide when he can get one v one. In the formation we’re playing currently, that is as a wingback, but we want him to play as high up the pitch and attack as much as he possibly can.”

The move paid off even further when Alli was able to find the net on the stroke of half time at the Pirelli Stadium and kickstart his own personal season. The Dubliner had finished last term enjoying a hot streak in front of goal, on target four times in his final six matches, although it hadn’t been quite enough to achieve Championship survival, Town dropping into League One following their final day 5-3 defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

Back in a third tier he had left when signing for the Hatters from the Grecians in January, Alli hadn’t been able to locate the target during his first five appearances, going closest when stinging the palms of Wigan keeper Sam Tickle twice a few games ago. However, that all changed on the stroke of half time, when Alli reacted quickest once Zack Nelson’s shot was saved by Jordan Amissah, rifling a fantastic first time left footed finish beyond the keeper’s despairing drive and watching it nestle into the bottom corner.

Unveiling his traditional somersault celebration afterwards, speaking about opening his account, he said: “It wasn’t an easy finish, god willing I got the right connection on it and it was good to see it go into the goal, so I’m very pleased. It was a very important goal for me. As this is my first goal this season, I was very happy to get on the scoresheet and try to kickstart my scoring. My goal is always to do the best I can and score as many goals as possible. It was a very big game and good to get on the scoresheet and even better to get the three points.”

Alli’s debut strike of the season added to Lasse Nordas’s goal on 18 minutes to crucially double Town’s advantage against the Brewers. They sealed a welcome victory on the hour mark thanks to Nelson’s first league strike for the Hatters, as it ensured Bloomfield’s side bounced back from a 1-0 defeat on home soil to Cardiff, having lost two in three league encounters as well.

Ending that sequence of results had been of paramount importance to Alli and his team-mates too, as he added: “It was a very big win, especially with the last result. We needed a reaction, so it was good for the boys to really turn up and put on a great show. We started well, scored the first goal and just kept pressuring. We were able to get the second and the third, so I’m very happy.

"We knew we needed a reaction so we all had to work harder and make sure we got the job done. We could have been better so far, due to the standards we set ourselves, but it was good to see the boys get on the scoresheet and not just leave the game at one-nil. We’re pleased to have a break now and then come back again where we left off.”