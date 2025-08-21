Makosso out of Bloomfield's 'bad books' as Luton boss hopes striker is available

Defender available to face Bluebirds this weekend

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has stated that defender Christ Makosso is out of his ‘bad books’ now having completed a three match ban for violent conduct.

The 21-year-old had started both of Town’s opening two league matches of the campaign, producing two decent displays that continued his impressive start to life at Kenilworth Road after a starring role during the second half of Luton’s ultimately disappointing Championship season last term, helping the Hatters to successive victories and back-to-back clean sheets when beating AFC Wimbledon and Peterborough United.

However, following the 2-0 victory at the Weston Homes Stadium, Makosso was then charged by the FA for striking home captain Chris Johnston as the pair contested a corner, an incident that had been caught on video, and with his swift acceptance of the decision, it meant he missed the Carabao Cup clash at Coventry City, plus the last two League One matches with Bradford City and Wigan Athletic.

Christ Makosso will be available for the Hatters this weekend - pic: Liam Smith

With Town knocked out by the Sky Blues and then taking three points out six in the league, there is every chance that Makosso will come straight back into the side when Cardiff City head to Bedfordshire tomorrow, as Bloomfield said: “Christ is over his ban which is good. He’s back in contention, he’s now out of my bad books and back in my good books so he’ll be available for selection at the weekend.”

Although Makosso is definitely available, it remains unclear whether striker Nahki Wells will join him in the manager’s selection thoughts, the 35-year-old having missed the last two matches due to a groin issue. Bloomfield continued: “Nahki is back on the grass so we’re half hopeful of having him available. We still need to let the next couple of days play out with him as he just felt his groin a little bit. It’s been a crying shame to lose him as well, but if he’s fit and available he gives us another option going into the weekend.”

There was further good news over wingback pair Gideon Kodua and Cohen Bramall who both made their first league starts for the club during the 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening. Bramall played 56 minutes of the contest before being replaced by Lasse Nordas, Milli Alli moving to the left, while Kodua managed 66 minutes as he was forced off, Zack Nelson on his place.

Discussing the pair’s availability, Bloomfield added: “I think it (Kodua injury) was cramp. Again, they both played at Coventry last week, so Saturday (at Bradford) we didn’t feel like they were quite ready to go after still being in their pre-season stage or whatever you want to call it. Starting them both tonight (Tuesday), the fear was what was the score going to be when we had to take them off, what’s the next step going to be?

"We had a couple of pre-planned things that we could do, Milli being one, Nige (Lonwijk) being another, and Zack being another as I thought he was great, but Gids, hopefully he’ll be fine. A lot of fatigue, cramp, but I think he’s a really exciting player for us and we want to have him on the pitch as much as we can. It was really important they got minutes, but also in an ideal world they’d have a week to recover before the next game, we’ve got four days, so we also don’t want to break them.

"Him (Kodua) and Co, there’s a lot more to come from them both, but great that they’re getting some minutes in their legs while we’re missing others that can contribute. In those areas it’s really important that we keep those guys fit. We want to get through the game on Saturday, we want to be attacking, we want to be on the front foot, we want to have energy and pace about us as Cardiff are a very good team. So it was really good for those to get the minutes on the pitch that they did.”