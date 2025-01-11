Managerless Luton are knocked out of the FA Cup at Premier League Forest

Reuell Walters puts in a challenge on Ramon Sosa at the Ctiy Ground - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

FA Cup third round: Nottingham Forest 2 Luton Town 0

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton's FA Cup journey was ended at the first hurdle this afternoon as they were seen off 2-0 by Premier League Nottingham Forest.

In the first game since Rob Edwards' left the club in the week, Town, taken by the trio of Paul Trollope, Richie Kyle and Mick Harford, never seriously threatened ending their hopeless away run and dent the stunning form that their high-flying Premier League opponents are in, as a goal in each half secured the Reds' passage into round four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters made just one change for the contest, new signing Isaiah Jones going straight in for his debut, an injured Tahith Chong making way, while the hosts swapped all 11 players, but could still include the likes of England international James Ward-Prowse. The visitors had to deal with plenty of early pressure, Jota Silva had a crack from outside the area which flew over the bar, while had another go on six minutes after Liam Walsh was caught on the ball, Morato playing in the Portuguese international, Mark McGuinness making a critical block at full stretch.

The Reds kept pressing, Ramon Sosa going over under a challenge from Reuell Walters in the area, but referee Darren England waved the vociferous appeals away. Luton couldn't really get much going in opposition territory, as they should have been behind with 16 minutes gone, a long ball through the middle splitting both centre halves, Silva bringing it out of the sky for Morato to scuff poorly wide from 16 yards.

With Town struggling for openings, they had to rely on Walsh having a crack from range, which he did, forcing 6ft 9ins stopper Carlos Miguel into a flying save, which was mainly for the cameras, palming it away for a corner. With 22 gone, the Reds then had a go from distance too, Ryan Yates' swerving, dipping drive completely deceiving Thomas Kaminski as it clipped the crossbar on its way over.

Although Luton were on the back foot, they did have some openings, Walsh sliding in new boy Jones who showed just why Town were so keen to bring him in, slaloming his way through a number of last-ditch tackles, but couldn't quite beat Miguel. Whatever the ex-Middlesbrough attacker could do, Silva could at the other end as well, as he wriggled free of his markers, but McGuinness was once more over in the nick of time to deflect his toepoke behind for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just after the half hour, Kaminski then did well to repel Ward-Prowse's arching free kick, grabbing the loose ball before Willy-Arnaud Boly could pounce. Luton's resistance was broken on 41 minutes though when after three penetrating corners by Ward-Prowse, two punched away by Kaminski, one was returned by Sosa, his teasing cross allowing Yates steal in and plant a header into the bottom corner.

Town should really have 2-0 down moments into the second period, Forest winning the ball back high up again, Moratao, whose finishing was off once more, shooting straight at Kaminski. A hobbling Lamine Fanne was swiftly brought off for Jordan Clark, while Zack Nelson followed him in leaving the pitch before the hour mark, taking a blow to the head when being tackled by Yates, unable to carry on.

Luton's exit was virtually secured with 22 minutes left, Silva escaping away on the right and his low cross was clinically turned in by Sosa. Town brought on Elijah Adebayo for Jones, the sub on target in stoppage time last season here when Luton came from 2-0 down to earn a point, as they almost had one back straight away, Walsh's corner flicked on and Holmes' looping header cleared off the line.

Brown then had a pop which was easy for Miguel as the hosts made four chances, bringing on Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nicolas Dominguez and Anthony Elanga, not a bad quartet for Nuno Espírito Santo to have up his sleeve. Hudson-Odoi was close to a third, sprinting into the box but curling narrowly over having done the hard work, while the visitors, to their credit, did apply some pressure in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clark's cross met by Morris but neither a motionless Adebayo or Jacob Brown reacted in time, as they went even closer with seven minutes left, Walters dinked delivery from the right met by Morris once more, Miguel springing to his right to turn away. With seconds remaining, Town almost had a consolation, Walsh's pass touched on by Adebayo for Morris, who stumbling to the floor, could only prod straight through to Miguel.

Reds: Carlos Miguel, Morato, Taiwo Awoniyi (Chris Wood 74), Harry Toffolo, Eric da Silva Moreira, James Ward-Prowse (Danilo 84), Alex Morano, Jota Silva (Anthony Elanga 74), Ryan Yates (C, Nicolas Dominguez 74), Ramon Sosa (Callum Hudson-Odoi 74), Willy-Arnaud Boly. Subs not used: Matz Sels, Elliot Anderson, Nikola Milenkovic, Zach Abbott.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters, Tom Holmes, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Isaiah Jones (Elijah Adebayo 69), Zack Nelson (Jacob Brown 57), Liam Walsh, Marvelous Nakamba, Lamine Fanne (Jordan Clark 48), Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Tom Krauß, Mads Andersen, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Cauley Woodrow, Daiki Hashioka. Referee: Darren England. Attendance: 29,445.