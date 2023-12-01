Manchester City loanee is back for Luton as Edwards waits on the fitness of 'one or two' for Bees trip
Luton’s on-loan Manchester City defender Issa Kabore will be available for the trip to Brentford this weekend after completing his concussion protocols.
The 22-year-old had been forced to miss last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace after suffering a nasty blow to the head when playing for Burkina Faso against Guinea Bissau in their 2026 World Cup qualifier held at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.
With such head injuries, a player has to go through the required checks before being allowed to resume training once more, and with those having been met, Kabore can return to the squad.
Although Town can welcome the defender back, boss Rob Edwards is waiting on positive news surrounding a few other un-named members of his squad who are doubts for the fixture, as he said: “Issa will be back after his concussion for us which is a positive for us.
"One or two are very, very close now and in full training, but probably not ready to come straight into a game, so Sambi (Lokonga) for instance, Dan Potts, which is good, but not ready straight away to get into the squad.
"We’ve had a bit of an up and down week, we’ve had one or two and I won’t give too many names away now for obvious reasons, we’re still managing then and they are little doubts as well this week. So overall the training’s been good, but there's just one or two that we’re going to have to see whether they’ll be ready or not.”