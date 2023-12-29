Manchester City loanee Kabore passed fit for Luton's clash with Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town’s on-loan Manchester City defender Issa Kabore has been passed fit for tomorrow’s home clash against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old started the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United recently, but could only complete the first period, suffering an injury during the opening 45 minutes as he made way at the break. Kabore missed the 3-2 success at Sheffield United on Boxing Day, with Ryan Giles taking his place, but will now be available when the Blues visit Kenilworth Road in the club’s last game of 2023.

Giving an update on the wingback, Hatters boss Rob Edwards said: “Issa should be back. He trained today, so should be available for the game tomorrow which is great news. He was really close the other day. He trained on Christmas Day, so we gave him every chance, it just didn’t feel right on Boxing Day.”

Town loanee Issa Kabore - pic: Liam Smith