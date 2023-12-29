Manchester City loanee Kabore passed fit for Luton's clash with Chelsea
Town’s on-loan Manchester City defender Issa Kabore has been passed fit for tomorrow’s home clash against Chelsea in the Premier League.
The 22-year-old started the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United recently, but could only complete the first period, suffering an injury during the opening 45 minutes as he made way at the break. Kabore missed the 3-2 success at Sheffield United on Boxing Day, with Ryan Giles taking his place, but will now be available when the Blues visit Kenilworth Road in the club’s last game of 2023.
Giving an update on the wingback, Hatters boss Rob Edwards said: “Issa should be back. He trained today, so should be available for the game tomorrow which is great news. He was really close the other day. He trained on Christmas Day, so we gave him every chance, it just didn’t feel right on Boxing Day.”
Midfielder Jordan Clark will be back too after a bout of illness saw him miss the trip to Bramall Lane, while speaking about the chances of centre half Reece Burke returning, Edwards added: “(He was) part of the session today. He’ll be doing some stuff, there’s a group training tomorrow. Hopefully we’ll get him ready to build up to the FA Cup game (against Bolton Wanderers).”