Manchester City youngster 'excited' about his first taste of the Premier League with Luton

​Summer signing Issa Kabore is hugely excited to get his first chance to play in the Premier League after agreeing a season-long loan deal with Luton recently.

​The 22-year-old began his career in the youth ranks of Burkina Faso club Rahimo FC, before moving to Belgian side Mechelen when still a teenager, then heading to England to join Manchester City in July 2020.

Kabore returned to his former side for a loan spell as the last two years has seen him borrowed by French Ligue 1 clubs Troyes and Marseille, going on to play Champions League football for the latter last term.

Issa Kaboré during Luton's pre-season friendly match against Sheffield Wednesday - pic: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Returning to the Etihad in the summer though, Kabore’s next port of call for manager Pep Guardiola is a season-long stint in Bedfordshire where it is hoped he will become accustomed to the pace of English top flight football.

Speaking about the move south, the wingback said: "I’m very happy to be here, the club is family, everybody is very good, everybody is smiling, everyone welcomed me, so I'm very happy.

"I'm very, very excited to play Premier League.

"I think everybody wants to play there and now I have a chance to play, so I will enjoy that.”

Although he has only been around the Hatters for a short spell, Kabore has already been impressed with what he has seen from new manager Rob Edwards and his team-mates, as he continued: “He is positive at me, and then ‘I like you,’ so I want to give everything for him and then for the club as everyone is fantastic.”

On what his targets are for the campaign ahead, the defender, who has been a regular feature for Luton during their friendly matches, impressing with some powerful bursts forward on the right flank, added: “This season my ambition is the club, club is first and then if the club is safe, my ambition is good.