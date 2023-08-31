Manchester United defender Mengi becomes Luton's 11th signing of the summer

Luton have made their 11th signing of the summer with Manchester United defender Teden Mengi moving to Kenilworth Road for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old centre-half had been at Old Trafford since the age of six, progressing through the ranks to play twice for the first team, in the Champions League and Europa League.

He also had loan spells at Derby County and Birmingham City, representing England from U15 through to U20 level, but has now agreed to leave the Red Devils and join the Hatters.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Edwards said: “Teden is someone who we have been aware of for a long time – Richie Kyle’s worked with him at the FA in the England age groups.

“He’s a fantastic age and comes with great experience for a young player.

"He’s had an amazing education at Manchester United and he will help us in that outside centre-half position.

“He’s a fantastic athlete, he’s aggressive, excellent in one-v-ones and uses the ball well.

Manchester United defender Teden Mengi has signed for the Hatters - pic:Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

“When we spoke to him, he made it clear how much he really wanted this and to be a success here.

“He’s got an excellent future, and we want his future to be here.