Manchester United defender reported to be on the verge of a move to Luton

Luton Town are reported to be closing in on a deal for Manchester United’s young defender Teden Mengi.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Old Trafford after joining the academy aged just seven.

He signed a first professional contract in September 2019 and played three times for the club’s U21s in their EFL Trophy campaign that term.

Teden Mengi in action during the Premier League 2 match between Manchester United U21s and Tottenham Hotspur U21s - pic: John Peters/Manchester United

Mengi was an unused substitute in the Red Devils’ Europa League match against Astana, making his senior debut when replacing Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the 2-1 victory over LASK in August 2020.

He went on loan to Derby County in February 2021, playing nine times for the Rams then managed by Wayne Rooney, signing a new contract with United until June 2024.

Back at Old Trafford, Mengi made his Champions League debut, coming on for Luke Shaw in a 1-1 draw against Young Boys in December 2021, heading to Championship side Birmingham City in January 2022, playing 10 times before picking up a hamstring injury.

Last term he played just twice for the U21s, but has represented England at U15 to U20 level in his career to date.