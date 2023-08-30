Manchester United defender reported to be on the verge of a move to Luton
Luton Town are reported to be closing in on a deal for Manchester United’s young defender Teden Mengi.
The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Old Trafford after joining the academy aged just seven.
He signed a first professional contract in September 2019 and played three times for the club’s U21s in their EFL Trophy campaign that term.
Mengi was an unused substitute in the Red Devils’ Europa League match against Astana, making his senior debut when replacing Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the 2-1 victory over LASK in August 2020.
He went on loan to Derby County in February 2021, playing nine times for the Rams then managed by Wayne Rooney, signing a new contract with United until June 2024.
Back at Old Trafford, Mengi made his Champions League debut, coming on for Luke Shaw in a 1-1 draw against Young Boys in December 2021, heading to Championship side Birmingham City in January 2022, playing 10 times before picking up a hamstring injury.
Last term he played just twice for the U21s, but has represented England at U15 to U20 level in his career to date.
The Express and Fabrizio Romano are now reporting that Mengi is closing in on a permanent move to Kenilworth Road, after stating Luton have been unable to agree a deal with his former United team-mate Axel Tuanzebe, who had been training with the Hatters.