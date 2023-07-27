Manchester United keeper Heaton 'unsure' of his Old Trafford future amid reports of Luton's interest

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton is ‘unsure’ what his future at Old Trafford holds after speculation that he could be set to move to Luton during the summer transfer window.

The 37-year-old has reportedly been a target for Hatters boss Rob Edwards as he searches for a new number one after opting against turning the loan move of Nottingham Forest stopper Ethan Horvath into a permanent one.

With Harry Isted released and Jack Walton joining Dundee United on a season-long loan, it leaves Edwards with just James Shea and Matt Macey as the two senior goalkeepers at his disposal, both getting minutes in Tuesday night’s 1-1 friendly draw against Ipswich Town.

Tom Heaton with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag - pic: Getty Images

Another rumoured target, former Everton and Chelsea keeper Asmir Begovic, has since joined QPR, leaving Heaton as one of the main names linked with Kenilworth Road.

The former England international had his contract extended by the Red Devils despite making just two Carabao Cup appearances last term, as although he started the 2-0 pre-season victory over Arsenal on Saturday, making a fine double save to deny Gabriel Martinelli, £47.2m addition from Inter Milan, Andre Onana, will be the first choice next term, following David De Gea’s exit.

Speaking about his future after the game, Heaton, who joined United in July 2021, making three appearances in that time, said: “It's unsure at the minute.

"I've got to wait until I speak to the manager and see where we're at.

"I love it here. I have been part of this football club for a long time, but I can't lie, I also love playing.