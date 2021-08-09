Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson at Kenilworth Road to watch Luton triumph against Peterborough

Sir Alex Ferguson at Kenilworth Road on Saturday

Sir Alex Ferguson was at Kenilworth Road on Saturday to see Luton Town defeat Peterborough United, managed by his son Darren, 3-0 in the opening Championship clash of the season.

The 79-year-old is considered by many to be one of the greatest managers of all time, winning more trophies than any other manager in the history of football, including 13 Premier League titles when at Old Trafford, and two Champions Leagues as well.