Manchester United star Eriksen sends his support to Luton defender Lockyer

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has sent Luton captain Tom Lockyer his best wishes after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Town’s Premier League match at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Hatters defender was playing in the top flight clash at the Vitality Stadium when he collapsed just after the hour mark, immediately receiving medical attention as the game was quickly abandoned by referee Simon Hooper.

Lockyer, who had received surgery for an atrial fibrillation during the Championship play-off final with Coventry City in May, was stretchered off and taken to hospital, with the club confirming the Welsh international was thankfully ‘responsive’, calling for privacy as he undergoes further tests.

It was a situation that resonated with Eriksen as he himself suffered an on-field cardiac arrest when playing for Denmark against Finland at the Euro 2020 Finals in June 2021. He received CPR from medics and after thankfully recovering, was fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), eventually going on to return to play for Brentford just eight months later, moving to Old Trafford in July 2022.

Speaking to Betfred about Lockyer, he said: “Well first of all, I hope he’s okay. I’ve read and seen what’s happened and I hope he’s okay, takes his time, is in a healthy way and his family are there to support him. I cross my fingers that he’s fine.