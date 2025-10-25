Mansfield loss gave Wilshere plenty of answers about his Hatters squad

New Town chief saw his side beaten in his first match in charge

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Jack Wilshere insisted that seeing his players in the flesh for the first time gave him plenty of answers about just what is needed for the Hatters to become a success this term.

The former Arsenal and England star had been appointed in the week building up to the contest, as he replaced Matt Bloomfield in the Kenilworth Road dug-out, and headed into the contest with the mid-table Stags looking to secure a first win of his reign. It quickly became apparent that wasn’t going to be the case, the hosts trailing 2-0 by the hour mark and then playing out the final 30 minutes in near silence as Town’s supporters accepted their fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having watched some extensive video footage going into the contest, and taken a few days’ training, it was seeing his players actually performing that was crucial for Wilshere as he plots a maiden win at Northampton Town this afternoon, as he said: “It was massive and I was obviously disappointed after the game, driving home, disappointed and then got home, probably still a little bit emotional and watched the game and it helped me, it informed a lot of decisions this week and what we’re chasing. It gave us loads and loads of clips to go through with the players and just keep adding to that, but there’s little things. You only know what you know and sometimes you have to experience something to then find out what it is

Teden Mengi clears the danger away during Luton's 2-0 defeat to Mansfield - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"There’s little behavioural things, where the second ball lands, just little things that I can think can help. We’ve spoken about it this week and let’s see what we’ve learnt. We spoke a lot about confidence, about belief and to be honest, when I came through the door and saw training, I was like there’s no lack of confidence or belief here, only what I see on the videos.

"Then I spoke to a few players and I could get a feel and understand what’s really going on and then I saw some stuff on Saturday but also some stuff that we’re not doing in the team that if we do, it will help us, it will give us the ball back more. So it probably hasn’t changed, it’s made me believe in them more and given me a lot of answers, especially for Saturday.

“Talking abut it and analysing it was good, helpful for the group, because even the goal we gave away, there was a lot of good things in that, the timing to come and then Nahki (Wells) of course he has to execute better, but I’ve not seen him do a pass like that since I’ve been here, so things can happen and if there’s a bit of tension on the pitch you feel it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We analysed it, we looked at it and said this is why in my opinion. We spoke about confidence in the game, we have to recognise those moments in the game and then maybe play a little bit more pragmatic or a little bit more vertical. We didn’t start well, so I was actually quite proud of the players the way they came through that.

“We knew that coming in, of course we wanted a better result last weekend and we thought we could get it with the reaction we had in training. We thought the energy was good, confidence was good, but it’s completely different when you step over that white line. We learnt loads of things which informed a lot of our decisions going into this week, and we’ve had a good week it feels like.”

On how he was personally after the game at the weekend, Wilshere continued: “I want to win, so naturally I think yes, I’m annoyed, but I also understand that there’s always a reason as well. I’m not one that will be over emotional with the players and show them that, but personally it annoys me. With all the amazing things that happen in football now, some things don’t change, goals change games and you have to take your moments.

"I learnt a lot about this league and you can see in the Premier League, teams that don’t have much of the ball they can still hurt you and sometimes that is their gameplan, so we have to respect the opposition we’re playing again, understand what their strengths are and even if they're not a team that are going to play and try and hurt us, they still have threats and we have to be ready for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One major thing that Wilshere now wants his side, who have seen their confidence knocked to pillar and post this season, suffering five defeats in seven matches to now sit a depressing 15th in the table, only three points above the relegation zone, with thoughts of the expected promotion push a mile away, is to show the kind of spirit needed that has got them to having a career in professional football in the first place.

He said: “It’s a thin line as I think when your confidence is down you need to show resilience but it’s also affected when your confidence is down, losing, you question yourself and then your resilience is harder to find. One thing I will say and I’ve said this to the players, they need to find it because they’ve got it. You don’t have a career in football if you don’t have resilience, especially lower down the leagues as a lot of players in our dressing room would have had negative experiences in football, would have been released at times and what that creates in you is resilience. We have to show it more, I agree with that, but it’s definitely in them.

“I know Saturday taught us a lot, but the week leading up to that was excellent. This week again the players, everything, their standards, they’re not late, they’re on time, when we sit down here and go through meetings, their eyes are open, they’re asking questions, they’re coming to see me, they’ve been excellent. I’ve said a lot of times, I’ve never in my life played with or met a footballer that doesn’t care. Confidence can sometimes look like that but they care and they're trying their hardest to put this right, they just need a little bit of help.”

Although this is his first taste of life in League One, almost all of Wilshere’s playing career taking place in the top flight, he did state his players could lean on his personal experience of having spent almost 20 years at the Emirates Stadium if they needed to, adding: “I will speak to the players as a group, individually, whatever they need. If they need any of my experiences, of course I will give them, but also they need to draw back on their experience I was talking about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the time in football when they were coming up as a kid, how did it feel, and remember those feelings, because this is the best job in the world, being a footballer, playing football. Yes you have to accept sometimes that people are going to criticise, but the only way is to find your resilience and use it and also I think it’s shared as well.”