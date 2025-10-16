Mapies announces Hatters youngster has undergone surgery on a knee injury

Luker goes under the knife

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town midfielder Jayden Luker has been sidelined for the foreseeable future after he required surgery on a knee injury picked up while on loan with League Two side Notts County.

The 20-year-old moved to Meadow Lane on a season-long loan deal in the summer, and having scored on his second outing, a 2-1 defeat against Salford City, made his full league debut in a 1-0 reverse at Wigan Athletic. Luker, who spent last term on loan at fellow fourth tier side Grimsby Town, was then absent for a month after picking up an injury in the 2-1 loss at Barrow, but having recovered and worked his back to fitness, enjoyed a stunning impact off the the bench in his first game back, with three assists in just 19 minutes as the Magpies thrashed Crawley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to feature in the following defeat at Crewe Alexandra, awarded his third start of the campaign late last month in the Vertu Trophy group stage clash against Barnsley, scoring his second goal for the club with a neat finish in the first half, while he was denied a second by Tykers keeper Kieren Flavell. Luker, who is yet to make his debut for the Hatters having joined in the summer of 2022 when impressing against the club’s academy for the ProDirect East London academy, unfortunately had to go off at the break, with the Magpies revealing the severity of the issue yesterday.

Jayden Luker has suffered a knee injury on loan at Notts County - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

A statement on County’s official website said: “Jayden Luker will be unavailable for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery on a knee injury he sustained in our recent Vertu Trophy victory over Barnsley. He will undertake his rehabilitation at his parent club, Luton Town, and a further update will be provided when appropriate. Everyone at Meadow Lane sends their best wishes to Jayden for a speedy recovery.”