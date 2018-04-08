Margin of victory is of no concern to Town chief

Luton boss Nathan Jones wasn’t bothered in the slightest by his side not putting Yeovil Town to the sword fully during yesterday’s 3-0 win at Huish Park.

With 45 minutes gone, the Hatters had already sewn the points up, with Danny Hylton scoring twice and Elliot Lee netting, while the hosts were down to nine men, Ryan Dickson and Francois Zoko dismissed.

However, after putting eight past their opponents on the opening day and with another hefty victory in their sights, Town failed to break through again in the second period, happy to keep possession as Yeovil went into full damage limitation mode.

That didn’t concern Jones one iota though, as he said: “We could have made it slightly more easy for ourselves, but it someone had offered me a 1-0 win here in whatever circumstances, I would have taken it and that’s a real good performance.

"I understand there might be an element of frustration they’d (Luton supporters) have liked to have seen more goals, but we’ve scored enough goals, so everyone’s seen enough goals this season.

“It’s just about getting the three points and we did that and I’m delighted.

“We had a few opportunities, Yeovil sat right in, so it denied space. The only way they were going to score would be from a little counter attack if we risked possession centrally, so we didn’t do it.

“I thought they were excellent, they stuck to their gameplan, we didn’t need to score anymore goals, three points is three points.

“If we’d have scored five, or risked it, I’d have rather won 3-0 by playing like we did than 3-1 by really trying to be brave.

“We’ve been brave, we’ve scored enough goals, we’ve shown what a good attacking side we are, and we must have had some good possession stats, so that’s a positive thing.

“I thought from start to finish we were thoroughly professional in everything we did.

"I know some people will be disappointed we didn’t go on and try and score loads more goals, but it wasn’t about that.

"It was about getting over the line and that was thoroughly professional, it really was and I’m very pleased.”

With Exeter City and Notts County winning, it was vital Town followed suit, as they remained eight points clear of the fourth-placed Grecians with four games of their own to go.

Jones wasn’t overly fazed by other results though, adding: “As long as we win, then no-one can do anything at us and it’s all about us is about doing our job.

“That’s what I keep telling the players, ‘do our job, do our job.’ Yes they can look at the results when they get in, but we had no idea of anyone’s results during the game.

“I’m just pleased that we’re doing our job, as we’ve come through a sticky patch, we’ve been criticised for a lot of things, but we’ve won three out of the last four.

“So just at the right time, we’re actually hitting form, so that’s good news.”