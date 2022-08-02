Mariners forward McAtee sees Luton switch as a 'big opportunity'

New Luton forward John McAtee

Forward John McAtee believes his switch to Kenilworth Road will be a ‘big opportunity’ to progress his career after agreeing to join the Hatters from League Two Grimsby Town this morning.

The 23-year-old has been snapped up by Luton for an undisclosed fee, although will immediately return to Blundell Park for the remainder of the campaign in order to gain some valuable experience with the Mariners.

Speaking to the club’s official website, McAtee said: “I see this as a big opportunity for myself coming to the Championship and I’m delighted to get it done.

“That’s the aim, definitely. I want to get more game time under my belt so when I’m back here next year, I’m ready to go.

“The manager explained to me the values of the club, and it’s clear to see anyway that the club is going in the right direction.

"We spoke about a plan for me, which sounded good.”

McAtee, whose younger brother James plays for Manchester City, dropped out of the Football League last summer after being released by Shrewsbury Town.

He opted to join Grimsby, going on to score 16 goals in 39 appearances, including at Wembley, as the Mariners beat Solihull Moors 2-1 to win the National League play-off final.

The forward felt it was the best decision he could have made for his career, adding: “The main reason for me was just to get game time.

"I know the gaffer at Grimsby because I was with him at Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe, so it was a no-brainer because I knew I would go there and play and do well, which I did.

“Scoring in the play-off final was definitely the highlight of my career to date. I loved every minute of last season, it was brilliant.

“I’m sure everyone in football has seen Luton Town’s rise for themselves.

"They’ve made that climb quite remarkably when you look at how they’ve done it.