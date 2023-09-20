Match officials announced for Luton's Premier League clash with Wolves at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Referee Josh Smith will take charge of his first Premier League game of the season this weekend when Luton entertain Wolves at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The official, who is only in his sixth campaign with the whistle, has had six Championship matches, and one League Cup tie so far this term, showing 23 yellow cards.

In fact it is only Smith’s second top flight fixture ever, his previous one coming at the end of last season, when Fulham drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in May.

Josh Smith will take Luton's game with Wolves on Saturday - pic: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

He did have another 34 games, showing 140 bookings and four reds in total.

Smith refereed the Hatters four times, the 2-0 win over Blackburn, 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion and 1-1 draw at Preston, sending off the hosts’ Ben Whiteman on 50 minutes.

The official also had one of the best matches in Town’s recent history, the 2-0 win over fierce rivals Watford on April 1.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Smith took Luton twice, a 3-0 FA Cup win at Cambridge United and 2-1 home defeat to QPR, as he also had the Hatters’ 4-0 loss at Cardiff in November 2020.

Assistants referees are Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh, with the fourth official Peter Bankes.