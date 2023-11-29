Matthews-Lewis and Phillips on target as Luton U21s defeat Eagles in Beds Senior Cup

Holders Town are through to the semi-finals

Goals from Millar Matthews-Lewis and Joshua Phillips ensured Luton U21s continued their defence of the Beds Senior Cup with a 2-0 second round victory at 10-man Bedford Town on Tuesday night.

Going into the game, the Hatters, who beat 8-0 over Kempston Rovers in their first round clash, had Aidan Francis-Clarke and Ben Tompkins in defence, the pair currently having loan spells at non-league sides Dagenham & Redbridge and Braintree Town.

There were few chances for either side in the opening 20 minutes, Josh Allen having the best two opportunities, the young striker unable to convert either against the Southern League Division One Central table-toppers, who are unbeaten in 13 games so far.

Luton then opened the scoring on 24 minutes, Jake Burger's cross deflecting off a defender and ending up at the back post where Matthews-Lewis volleyed home.

Bedford were then at a numerical disadvantage in the closing stages of the first half when Shane Bush was sent off for bringing down Allen as the Town striker went through on goal, Burger curling the resulting free kick off target.

After the break, once more both sides struggled to create anything meaningful, until with 15 minutes to go, Joshua Phillips added the second when finishing from close range after a corner fell at his feet.

The Hatters are now in the semi-final, where they will take on one of Barton Rovers, Stotfold, AFC Dunstable, Leighton Town, Shefford Town & Campton, Biggleswade FC or Biggleswade Town.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Jacob Pinnington, Benedict Benagr (Claude Kayibanda 85), Axel Piesold, Ben Tompkins, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Archie Heron, Jake Burger (C), Josh Allen (Sam Anderson 88), Joshua Phillips, Millar Matthews-Lewis (Tobias Braney 85).

Subs not used: Camis.