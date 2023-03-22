News you can trust since 1891
Matthews-Lewis bags a hat-trick as Luton beat Biggleswade FC to lift Beds Senior Cup

Beds Senior Cup Final: Luton Town U21s 6 Biggleswade FC 2

By Mike Simmonds
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:11 GMT- 2 min read

Town youngster Millar Matthews-Lewis scored a hat-trick as Luton's U21s lifted the Beds Senior Cup with an excellent 6-2 victory over Southern League Division One Central side Biggleswade FC at Kenilworth Road last night.

The teenager, who was part of the Hatters’ excellent run to the FA Youth Cup fifth round, only came on just before the break, as Conor Lawless, Jake Burger and Avan Jones were also on target.

Town had gone with a mainly youthful side, although did have experienced keeper James Shea in goal to gain some valuable minutes, plus striker Aribim Pepple.

The hosts began well, Pepple and captain Casey Pettit drawing saves from visiting stopper Dan Green from distance inside the opening three minutes.

Lawless broke the deadlock on just eight minutes, latching on to a loose ball and firing a terrific 25-yard shot into the top corner.

Pepple dragged an attempt wide from the edge of the box, before Green did well to deny Jayden Luker with his feet after the attacker burst into the area.

It was 2-0 on the half hour, Joe Johnson doing impressively to reach the byline, his cross finding Burger outside the box, who bent an effort into the top corner.

Millar Matthews-Lewis scored a hat-trick for the Hatters against Biggleswade
Shea was called into action in the 36th minute with a diving stop from Alex Marsh, although Town could have made it 3-0, Burger off target having broke through the defence, Oli Lynch firing wide too.

Pepple went off for Matthews-Lewis just before half time, as after the break, Tom Coles met a Charlie Hayford corner only to head straight at Shea, before the substitute got the first of his treble, converting Luker’s cross.

Lynch was denied by Green, but Luton weren’t to be kept out for too long, Luker tripped by Reiss Oteng in the box and Jones netting the penalty.

With 10 minutes left, Biggleswade were handed a lifeline as Ben Tompkins’ loose backpass saw Marsh pull one back.

Town's four-goal advantage was restored within a minute though, Pettit flicking on for Matthews-Lewis to score, and he had his hat-trick in the 90th minute, racing on to Jones’ through ball and lobbing over Green.

It was Biggleswade who completed the scoring, Coles’ 20-yard free-kick beating the Hatters’ wall and Shea, as the Hatters lifted the trophy in front of a crowd of 750 at Kenilworth Road.

Hatters: James Shea, Avan Jones, Ben Tompkins, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Avan Johnson, Conor Lawless, Casey Pettit (C), Jayden Luker, Jake Burger, Aribim Pepple (Millar Matthews-Lewis 44, Axel Piesold 90), Oli Lynch.

Subs not used: Jack Bateson, Jacob Pinnington, Jameson Horlick.

Attendance: 751.

Casey Pettit
