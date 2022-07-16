Matthews-Lewis nets a brace as Hatters ease to impressive Harps victory

Tobias Brandy was on target for the Development squad against Harpenden

Millar Matthews-Lewis scored twice, while new signings Tobias Braney and Daniel Idiakhoa were both on the scoresheet as Luton’s Development squad ran out 6-0 winners at Spartan South Midlands Premier Division side Harpenden Town at Rothamsted Park on Friday evening.

Following a 9-0 victory against Crawley Green earlier in the week, the Hatters were off the mark early when Matthews-Lewis netted in the third minute after Avan Jones’ run and cross, before Braney quickly fired home to double to advantage.

Midway through the half, one of Town’s trialists had to be replaced by Ed McJannet, as Matthews-Lewis notched his second and Town's third, midfielder Idiakhoa adding the fourth with six minutes to go until half time.

In the second period, Luton swapped the majority of their side, Josh Allen, fresh from his hat-trick on Tuesday night, prodding home moments after coming on.

Late on, Tra Lucas completed the scoring with a smart header from Conor Lawless' cross, as the Development squad made it 15 goals without reply in two games.

They are back in action next Friday night with a trip to Biggleswade FC, who play at Bedford Town.