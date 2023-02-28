Young attacker Millar Matthews-Lewis scored the only goal of the game as a youthful Luton U21s won 1-0 at Bournemouth U21s this afternoon.

With the Hatters first team in action against Millwall, Town had a team full of mainly teenagers, bar January transfer window signing Jack Walton and midfielder Elliot Thorpe.

The Cherries looked in trouble early on when goalkeeper Billy Terrell was dispossessed inside his own six-yard-box, but the danger was cleared away.

Town attacker Millar Matthews-Lewis

Luton then scored what turned out to be the only goal on 15 minutes, Matthews-Lewis, a member of the U18s side who reached the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup, firing home from close range.

Bournemouth had chances to level, with Baylin Johnson and Ben Greenwood both off target.

Town stopper Walton used his legs to save well from Ben Winterburn, as he also collected Euan Pollock’s attempt.

Luton might have had a second themselves late on, but they couldn’t beat Terrell as Matthews-Lewis’ goal was enough.

Hatters: Jack Walton, Avan Jones, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jack Bateson, Joe Johnson, Axel Piesold, Elliot Thorpe, Jayden Luker, Jake Burger, Oli Lynch, Millar Matthews-Lewis.

Subs: Sam Bentley, Ben Tompkins, Jacob Pinnington, Casey Pettit, Archie Heron, Trialist, Trialist.

