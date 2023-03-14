Millar Matthews-Lewis scored as Luton's U21s earned a 1-1 draw against Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town in their friendly clash on Monday night.

The hosts lined up with Town loanees Daniel Idiakhoa and Josh Allen in their side, as it was the latter who had a good chance early on when he went through on goal only to shoot wide.

Midway through the half, Rio Martucci replaced the injured Jake Burger, before Hitchin took the lead, Finley Wilkinson finding the net.

Town attacker Millar Matthews-Lewis

Town stopper Jameson Horlick made some good saves to prevent the Canaries moving further ahead, as after the break, Luton levelled when Archie Heron set up Matthews-Lewis to make it 1-1.

Jacob Vickers was introduced for Josh Odell-Bature, while in the closing stages, Jamie Odegah came on, but neither side could find a winner.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Jacob Pinnington, Jack Bateson, Josh ODell-Bature (Jacob Vickers 60), Joe Johnson, Axel Piesold, Jayden Luker, Archie Heron, Jake Burger (Rio Martucci 22), Millar Matthews-Lewis, Oli Lynch (Jamie Odegah 85).

Subs not used: Sam Bentley, Tyrell Giwa.

» The Hatters' Development Squad are next in action when they take on Biggleswade FC in the Beds Senior Cup Final at Kenilworth Road next Tuesday.

The game will kick-off at 7:30pm with turnstiles opening at 6.30pm.

Ticket Prices – Adult: £8; Seniors (O65): £3; U16s: £1.

Tickets will need to be purchased in advance of the game and can be booked online here or from the ticket office, in person or by calling 01582 416976.