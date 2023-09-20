Matthews-Lewis on target but Luton fall to Chelsea defeat in Premier League Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Millar Matthews-Lewis was on target for Luton Town’s Development squad as they were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea in their opening Premier League Cup group stage fixture at Kingsmeadow on Tuesday night.

Watched by manager Rob Edwards, CEO Gary Sweet and chairman David Wilkinson, plus other members of the first team squad, the Blues, who had £17m summer signing Deivid Washington in their starting line-up, went close as Josh Brooking’s cross flashed across the goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Burger’s free kick was palmed away comfortably by Eddie Beach, while the midfielder had another shot deflected and a cross pushed aside by the keeper.

Millar Matthews-Lewis scored for Luton's Development squad - pic: Luton Town FC

Former Bournemouth attacker Marcus Daws had to go off on 13 minutes, replaced by Northern Ireland U17 international Sam Anderson, before Jameson Horlick prevented Leo Castledine from opening the scoring.

The Chelsea attacker didn’t miss his next opportunity on the half hour, converting Brooking’s cross from close range.

Luton tried to hit back, Axel Piesold won the ball back and found Anderson whose couldn’t locate the bottom corner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dylan Williams doubled Chelsea’s lead on 36 minutes, before Horlick prevented Castledine adding a third.

Town hit back on the stroke of half time, Burger finding Matthews-Lewis who drove low past Beach.

After the interval, Piesold almost netted a terrific leveller, denied by a brilliant save from Beach.

Despite their best efforts, Chelsea wrapped the points up Castledine headed in Williams’ free kick, before Tyrique George made it 4-1, although Luton’s players felt there was a foul on Claude Kayibanda in the build-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adrian Forbes' young Hatters head to Leeds United in their next fixture on Friday, October 6.

Chelsea: Eddie Beach; Josh Brooking; Alfie Gilchrist, Dylan Williams; Somto Boniface; Reiss Denny, Alex Matos (Billy Gee, 87), Zain Silcott-Duberry (Harrison Murray-Campbell 71); Leo Castledine; Deivid Washington (Donnell McNeilly 62), Ronnie Stutter (Tyrique George 71).

Unused sub: Max Merrick.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Jacon Pinnington, Claude Kayibanda, Jack Bateson, Joe Johnson, Joshua Phillips, Axel Piesold, Jayden Luker, Jake Burger, Millar Matthews-Lewis (Archie Heron 87), Marcus Daws (Sam Anderson 13).

Subs not used: Cai Hockey, Benedict Benagr, Christian Chigozie.