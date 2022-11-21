Matthews-Lewis on target once more as Luton U18s earn fine draw at Liverpool U18s

Hatters youngster Millar Matthews-Lewis

Luton U18s attacker Millar Matthews-Lewis continued his fine form with a goal against Liverpool U18s in an excellent 1-1 draw for the Hatters on Saturday.

Travelling to Kirkby to face their hosts, who are third in the English U18 Premier League, it was the Town who started strongly, forcing Reds keeper Luke Hewitson into a point-blank save, while also having an effort disallowed for offside.

However, Liverpool then took the lead three minutes before half time, Tommy Pilling finding the net with an unstoppable 42nd-minute strike after good work by Ranel Young.

The hosts then looked to add to their score in the second period, but Hatters keeper Sam Bentley made a good save from Jayden Danns, while also denying Trent Kone-Doherty as well.

Luton then drew level with 75 minutes gone, as Matthews-Lewis was left in space to guide a header beyond Hewitson and make it five goals in his last three appearances.

The Hatters resume their EFL Youth Alliance campaign this weekend when they travel to Sutton United.

Liverpool U18s: Hewitson, Davidson, Gyimah, Samuels, Miles, Pilling, Young (Giblin, 70), Laffey, Koumas (Danns, 46), Kelly (Pennington, 65), Kone-Doherty.

Hatters U18s: Sam Bentley, Jacob Pinnington, Jack Bateson, Jacob Vickers, Joe Johnson, Trialist, Jayden Luker, Rio Martucci, Zack Nelson, Millar Matthews-Lewis, Oli Lynch.

