A late goal from Millar Matthews-Lewis saw Luton’s Development Squad kick off their pre-season with a 2-1 win at Southern League Premier Division side Hitchin Town at Top Field on Saturday.

The visitors named three trialists in their starting XI, midfielder Axel Piesold and attacker Zack Nelson both earning run-outs.

Luton started brightly with Nelson finding Tyrell Giwa whose cross was met by Tyrelle Newton, keeper Charlie Horlock gathering his low effort.

Hitchin had three former Town academy starlets in their starting XI - Ciaren Jones, Isaac Galliford and Jack Snelus - the latter curling narrowly wide once Diogo Freitas-Gouveia had dragged a shot right across the face of goal.

Oli Lynch headed just off target from Nelson’s corner on 15 minutes, before the Hatters did have the lead soon afterwards, Newton slamming past Horlock at his near post.

Centre half Aidan Francis-Clarke repelled Layne Eadie’s header, Snelus looped his shot on to the roof of the net, as a pre-planned switch on the half hour saw Ben Tompkins on for Francis-Clarke.

Hitchin continued to have the better of things, Gouveia drawing a fine save out of the Town's trialist keeper, although Luton finished the half strongly, Giwa and Nelson going close, as the Hatters made eight changes at the break, Josh Allen, Jayden Luker, Jake Burger, Tobias Braney and another trialist introduced.

Luton attacker Millar Matthews-Lewis

The Canaries were level within 30 seconds though, Finley Wilkinson picking out the bottom corner.

With ex-Hatters Kav Cotter and Dan Idiakhoa, who was on loan at Hitchin last season, now on too, Cotter and Galliford almost put the hosts in front, denied by two excellent saves.

Toby Syme twice went close to giving the hosts the lead, before Francis-Clarke was reintroduced in place of Jack Bateson after the hour mark.

Idiakhoa drilled wide, before Luton upped the pressure themselves to finish strong, Jacob Pinnington finding Matthews-Lewis, who couldn't direct his header on target, while Luker's cross almost caused an own goal.

In stoppage time, the Hatters did claim victory, Burger’s free-kick was then crossed back into the danger area for Matthews-Lewis to beat keeper Horlock.

Luton are next in action when they travel to Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday.

Hatters First Half XI: Trialist A, Tyrell Giwa, Josh Odell-Bature, Axel Piesold, Aidan Francis-Clarke (Ben Tompkins 30'), Jack Bateson, Tyrelle Newton, Zack Nelson, Oli Lynch, Trialist B, Trialist C.

Hatters Second Half XI: Trialist A, Jacob Pinnington, Jack Bateson (Aidan Francis-Clarke 64), Ben Tompkins, Josh Scott, Josh Allen, Max Scott, Jayden Luker, Jake Burger, Trialist D, Tobias Braney, MillarMatthews-Lewis.