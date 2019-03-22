Matty Blair: Doncaster are the best team in the league

Ahead of Doncaster's trip to Kenilworth Road tomorrow, winger Matty Blair has boldly stated his Rovers side are the best team in League One.

The 29-year-old, who is well known to Town fans after scoring a controversial offside goal while at York City to beat the Hatters at Wembley in the Conference play-off final back in 2012, made the claim when speaking to the Doncaster Free Press this week.

Blair's claims do tend to fall down when looking at the stats, as Rovers go into the game sixth in the table on 57 points, 23 behind Luton and are on a run of six league matches without a win, seven in all competitions, losing 2-0 at struggling AFC Wimbledon recently.

They are one of four sides to beat Luton this term, winning 2-1 at the Keepmoat, in a game which the Hatters had dominated for large periods.

That victory, where Blair was on target, is one of Rovers' 15 league wins this season, opposed to Luton's imposing number of 23.

Rovers have also lost 10 times to Town's four, scoring 61 goals, 11 less than the Hatters' total 72.

However, with this in mind, Blair still said: "I’ve said it from day one I believe we’re the best team in the league.

“We’re just not the most consistent.

“We’ve got nine games to go and I’m fully confident one hundred per cent that we can win all nine.

“I know Luton haven’t lost at home all season and it’ll be a tough game but I’m confident we can go there and get a result.

“When we played Luton back in September I thought they were the best team we’ve played.

“But we’re better than them.

“That’s no disrespect to anybody, that’s just what I believe.

“So this weekend it’s the best team in the league against the most consistent.”