McAtee scores twice as Luton's Development squad draw 3-3 with Stevenage

Striker John McAtee scored twice for Luton's Development squad

Forward John McAtee was up and running in a Luton shirt after scoring a double for the Hatters’ Development side in a 3-3 behind-closed-doors friendly with Stevenage this morning.

The 23-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Grimsby Town in August after spearing the club’s promotion back to the Football League last term with 16 goals, immediately heading back to the Mariners on loan.

However, he hasn’t featured since the opening day of the season after dislocating his shoulder in their opening day defeat to Leyton Orient.

Writing on Twitter, McAtee said: “Nice to get some minutes after 3 months out.”

Millar Matthews-Lewis also scored for the Hatters, adding to the brace he recorded in Luton Town U18s’ impressive 7-0 EFL Youth Alliance victory over Sutton United at the weekend.