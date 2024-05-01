McAtee wins Barnsley's top goal award as Tykes caretaker insists on-loan Hatter has been a 'great asset'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s on-loan forward John McAtee has won the Goal of the Season award for League One side Barnsley.

The 24-year-old attacker, who moved to Oakwell back in August, saw his stunning Boxing Day strike from distance in the 3-2 victory against Port Vale at Vale Park edge out Adam Phillips' effort against Derby County by just 13 votes in the club’s awards evening held recently. McAtee, who has scored an impressive 15 goals in his 43 outings for the Tykes in all competitions, was also third in the list as well, for his lob in the 2-1 success over Stevenage.

On his goal, he told the club’s official website: "It's probably one of the better goals I've scored in my career. I was in good form in terms of scoring-wise and performances. I'd already had my first of the day, so when the space opened up, I knew I had it in my locker. I just went for it and thankfully it went in."

The former Grimsby and Scunthorpe attacker finished second top scorer for Barnsley as they were sixth in the table, now readying themselves for a two-legged play-off semi-final clash against Bolton Wanderers, with the first game in South Yorkshire on Friday, the Tykes then heading to the Toughsheet Stadium on Tuesday, May 7.

On how the striker, who is yet to play for the Hatters in a senior first team game, has been since his move, caretaker manager Martin Devaney said: “He’s been a fantastic lad, a character, you can see he brings that wholeheartedness to the pitch and great ability too. He can score some special goals, so he’s been a great asset to the team and I think he’s been a fans favourite.

"He’s got 15 goals, five assists, something like that, a great contribution, a great loan. We hope that whether he stays here or he goes back to his club, whatever he wants to do, I’m sure he’ll have a place with the Barnsley fans.”

Speaking about his own efforts this term, McAtee continued: “Its been a bit of a rollercoaster of a season, lots of ups and downs, but all in all, definitely a positive one and one that I’ve really enjoyed. It’s the highest that I’ve played and probably the most challenging in terms of getting used to the level and the longer the season has gone, I feel like I’ve got better and I’ll take a lot from this season.”

Luton forward John McAtee has been in superb form for Barnsley this season - pic: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Giving a message to the Tykes supporters too, McAtee added: “Just thanks for supporting me all year, sticking by me as it has been up and down, but they’ve stood by us and me especially. They’ve really taken to me which I really appreciate, so thanks.”

Fellow loanee Joe Taylor saw his Lincoln side miss out on joining Barnsley in the play-offs as they lost 2-0 against champions Portsmouth at the LNER Stadium on Saturday. The Luton attacker, who was playing his 19th game for the Imps, couldn’t add to his tally of 10 goals since joining in January, as Lincoln knew a win, or even a draw could be enough for a top six berth.

However, they missed a penalty when Daniel Mandroiu's effort was saved by Will Norris, as late on goals from Myles Peart-Harris and Paddy Lane saw Pompey triumph. The result meant Lincoln, who started the day in sixth, were overtaken by Oxford United, who won 2-1 at Exeter, as they ended up finishing in seventh position.

Former Luton duo James Collins and Sonny Bradley were both celebrating promotion to the Championship as Derby County beat Carlisle United to secure second spot in the League One table on Saturday. Knowing any kind of result would be enough, Max Bird put the hosts in front after just five minutes, before Collins bagged his 19th goal from 46 outings in all competitions for the Rams early in the second period.