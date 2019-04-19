McConville ‘surprised’ that Luton are at the top

Accrington winger Sean McConville declared he is ‘surprised’ that Luton are leading the way in League One with just four games of the season to go.

The Hatters’ stunning 28-game unbeaten run, ended only last weekend, has propelled them to the top of the table.

They find themselves a hefty 39 points ahead of Stanley, despite being pipped to the League Two title by tomorrow’s opponents last season.

That led McConville to tell the club’s official website: “I have been surprised.

“Obviously they came up with us last year and I think we were the better team last season, as shown by us winning the league.

“They added a few players in the summer and I did expect them to kick on.

“With Nathan Jones going to Stoke, that could have been a body blow but they have carried on and full credit to the manager Mick Harford, who has stepped in and done a fantastic job.

“I envisage them getting promoted to the Championship and you can’t take that away from them.”

McConville has netted three times against the Hatters during his career, twice while with Accrington and once for Stockport back in 2011.

With the match broadcast live on Sky, he is now looking to make it four goals and push his side further clear of the drop zone, adding: “It should be a smashing game, it should be a spicy encounter and I have a decent record of scoring against Luton so hopefully that can continue.

“Luton are a big club, with a big following and it’s in front of the cameras, we can’t wait.

“It’s massive for us, it can’t be underestimated.

“If we hadn’t got three points on Saturday against Walsall, I am sure people would have believed we would be in serious trouble with our run-in.

“We have Luton, who could be champions, Doncaster and Portsmouth who are pushing for promotion and Plymouth which will be tough.

“Luton are flying high and want the three points to go up, we need them to stay in the league.”