McCormack could play a part in title decider

Midfielder Alan McCormack could well play a part in Town’s title decider against Oxford United on Saturday.

The 35-year-old has been out since going off injured in the 1-0 win at Bradford City on March 12.

He was back on the bench for Luton’s 2-1 defeat at Burton on Saturday, and with the Hatters needing a win to be crowned champions, boss Mick Harford said: “He’s trained for two or three days, he hasn’t trained for long and we just thought that we needed his experience in and around the squad.

“He was part of the squad and was on the bench. If he was needed, we would have used him, so hopefully he’ll be available for next Saturday.”

There was good news over attacker Kazenga LuaLua who went off in the second half too, as Harford added: "He just had a cramp Kaz, he’ll hopefully be okay, it was just precautionary."