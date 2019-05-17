McCormack leaves Kenilworth Road as Luton release five

Midfielder Alan McCormack has left Luton after the club announced its retained list this evening.

The 35-year-old played a key role in the club's back-to-back promotions, playing 39 times during his Town career, scoring one goal, a memorable strike on his debut in the 8-2 thrashing of Yeovil Town.

Also departing Kenilworth Road are Luke Gambin, Jack Senior, Aaron Jarvis and Jack James, when their contracts expire on June 30.

Winger Gambin arrived from Barnet in January 2017, scoring three times in 38 appearances before the Malta international spent the majority of the 2018-19 season on loan at Crawley Town.

Left-back Senior made 24 appearances after joining from Huddersfield Town three summers ago, the majority coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Sriker Jarvis netted twice in 14 games, as he finished the campaign on loan with Falkirk, while youngster James played twice for the Hatters, while was capped at Republic of Ireland youth level too.

The four loan players who helped the club seal the promotion from January onwards, George Thorne, Alex Baptiste, Jason Cummings and Aaron Connolly, have returned to their parent clubs Derby County, QPR, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.