McCormack makes his long-awaited return for Town

Midfielder Alan McCormack finally made his long-awaited comeback from injury during the final stages of Town’s 1-1 draw at Newport County on Saturday.

With two minutes to go, the former Brentford, Swindon and Southend midfielder, whose last game was just over six months ago at Wycombe Wanderers, entered the fray for Luke Gambin.

On his return to the first team, boss Nathan Jones said: “It’s important as he hasn’t played any minutes yet.

“That’s the first game minutes he’s played and although it was only a short period of time to see the game out, it was important we didn’t lose the game, as we still need those points.”

In his brief cameo, McCormack sent one shot flying over, before escaping twice on the flank, almost setting up a winner.

Full back Dan Potts said: “I’m not sure he’s been out on the right wing too many times in his career!

“He’s had his injuries, had his fair share of time on the sidelines and it’s just good to have him back.

“He’s a good character, great experience and I’m glad he got his time on the pitch.”