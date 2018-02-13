McCormack ready to face Crawley

Hatters midfielder Alan McCormack has declared himself available to face Crawley Town at Kenilworth Road this evening should manager Nathan Jones call on him.

The 34-year-old has been out of action since mid-September with groin and calf injuries but is now back in full training, alongside club captain Scott Cuthbert.

For me, if he calls on me, I’ll be ready to give anything I can for the team and try and help us win three points. Alan McCormack

McCormack had been due to face Bedford Town in the Beds Senior Cup last week, only for a terrible playing surface to throw a spanner in the works, but on his chances of being involved tonight, he said: “We speak every day and I’m just trying to show in training how far I am or how close I am to being involved.

“That’s the manager’s decision, I’ve told him that. He’ll see me training and knows how I train, then it’s whether you think I’m ready or not.

“For me, if he calls on me, I’ll be ready to give anything I can for the team and try and help us win three points.

“If not, we’ve got a game between ourselves on Wednesday, so hopefully I can 60, 70 minutes in that.”