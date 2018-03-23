McCormack steps up his comeback against Gills

Hatters midfielder Alan McCormack stepped up his comeback with an hour for the development team in their victory over Gillingham on Tuesday afternoon.

The 34-year-old, who had come off the bench at Newport County last weekend, making his first team return after six months out due to injury, was part of a strong Luton side who ran out 1-0 winners.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s very good, he played 60 minutes in the development squad so he’s available, we know now that if called upon, he can do it.

“Lloyd Jones got good minutes, so did people like Pelly-Ruddock (Mpanzu), Johnny Mullins, Jack Senior, James Justin, Cookie (Jordan Cook), all of them had real good minutes.

“The performance was excellent, on a windy day, we again created far more than Gillingham did, so we were happy with the performance.”

Jones is now hoping that a fully fit McCormack can play an influential part in Town’s final eight games of what he hopes will be a promotion winning campaign.

The Town chief added: “What we’ve had to do with McCormack is we’ve had to be patient with him as he’s broke down a few times with little things.

“That’s difficult at times to really push him then as when you push him too early, he ends up breaking down, so we couldn’t do that.

“It’s coincided with Flynn (Downes) being away that Macca’s come back. He’s fit, he’s ready and he’s raring to go, so that’s a massive bonus to us and we're happy to have him."