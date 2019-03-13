McCormack suffers hamstring injury in Bradford win

Luton boss Mick Harford revealed that midfielder Alan McCormack went off with a hamstring injury during Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Bradford City.

The 35-year-old, who has started the last 12 league games for Town was replaced by Luke Berry after just 32 minutes of the clash at the Coral Windows Stadium.

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu moved to the base of the diamond, where he impressed with a disciplined display, as Harford, who kept the same team that had drawn 0-0 at Plymouth on Saturday, said: “It’s a slight hamstring and we’re just very cautious in terms of getting him off the pitch.

“We don’t want him to do any more damage as Macca’s very important to us.

“We had a few chats with a few of the players, ‘how are you feeling? Are you stiff? Are you ready to play?

“You look at Macca, he’s done his hamstring, he’s never done his hamstring before, it’s normally his calf.

“So that’s a new injury to Macca and Macca was up to play.

“Overall I like continuity, I like the players to get in a rhythm. I think they are in rhythm at the moment and that’s why I picked the same team.”