McGeehan leaves Barnsley to join Scunthorpe on loan

Former Luton Town midfielder Cameron McGeehan has joined League One promotion-chasers Scunthorpe United on loan from Championship outfit Barnsley.

The 22-year-old arrived at Oakwell in the summer of 2017 from Luton, but has been restricted to just nine appearances, six of them starts, scoring once in 2-2 home draw with Middlesbrough.

He hasn't featured since coming on as a late substitute in the 3-1 defeat at Bolton Wanderers on December 2, with his last start during the 1-0 home defeat by Cardiff in November,

A statement on the Tykes website said: "With nine appearances to his name so far, first team opportunities have been limited for the midfielder this season and a loan now gives the perfect chance for McGeehan to gain the vital football he needs in order to continue his development."

McGeehan played 106 times for the Hatters during three spells at Kenilworth Road, scoring 31 goals in that time.