McGeehan talked up the Hatters to Pearson

Former Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan gave the Hatters a glowing reference according to recent addition Matty Pearson.

The duo were team-mates at Barnsley last season after they both earned moves to Oakwell in the summer.

McGeehan, who scored 31 one goals in his 106 appearances for the Hatters, was quick to talk up the club when Pearson knew a transfer was in the pipeline, as the centre half said: "Me and Cam sat next to each other in the changing rooms.

"Cam’s told me all about it, told me what to expect and it’s been everything he said it would. Cam’s a top lad and I hope it works out for him there.

"Most of the team I’ve played against, tried to kick, I've played with Luke Berry and England non-league level too.

"So it’s just one of them where you’ve got to get to know the lads, but I’m sure I’ll be fine."