McGuinness calls for Luton to 'stick together' in a bid to sort out disappointing season

Town defender looks for a first win of 2025 against Norwich

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre half Mark McGuinness has no doubt that the Hatters will continue to show the unity he has become accustomed to since joining as they bid to come through yet another disappointing slump in form.

After a run of just one loss in four games during November, winning twice, Town's double defeat over the Christmas period means that Luton have picked up only two victories in their last eight fixtures, with five losses meaning the club enter 2025 sitting in 19th place, just four points above the relegation zone. The Hatters’ first chance of putting things right starts at home to Norwich City this afternoon, as asked about the need to stick together in a bid to do so, as McGuinness told the club’s official website: “I think the one thing about this club is, we will do that.

"Since I’ve come in here, that’s the main feeling I get. It’s such a close-knit group from the fans, to the owners, to the players, to everyone involved. So there is no doubt we will stick together and we’ll sort this out, but that is Luton Town and we’ve got to make sure that stays as a fundamental for us.”

Hatters defender Mark McGuinness - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

After going down to a 1-0 loss against Bristol City on Boxing Day, Luton were then hit with a thoroughly demoralising 2-1 reverse at Swansea City three days later, their ninth straight defeat on the road. Level at 1-1 with 22 minutes to go, the visitors had Joe Johnson sent off for his second booking, as although McGuinness himself defended the area superbly, Myles Peart-Harris stole in to win it in stoppage time.

The defender, who is now showing signs as to why Town shelled out their club record fee to sign him, added: “It’s tough for everyone. The game was frustrating, but obviously our form away from home has been the most disappointing thing, especially when we are 1-0 up and we get a grip of the game. We defended well, some good clearances from everyone at the back. I thought everyone put in a good shift, but it’s just that lack of concentration or whatever it is, that seems to be lacking to see out the game.

"It's the same sort of things that are happening for us, whether it’s an injury or a red card, but we’ve got to dig in no matter what which I thought we did and it's just those final moments but we've got to all stick together here because we are the only ones who are going to change it now. We’ve got to put that all to bed now, go into the new year nice and positive at home, which we know is our fortress, and we’ve got to keep it that way. We need to go and get three points and start the new year off well.”