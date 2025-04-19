McGuinness happy to be Luton's 'magnet' with outstanding display at Pride Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town centre half produces a wonderful defensive performance

Luton defender Mark McGuinness was more than happy to be the ‘magnet’ that the Hatters required in what was a truly magnificent defensive display when helping his side keep a clean sheet to win 1-0 at relegation rivals Derby County on Good Friday.

After being heavily involved in the Rams’ area when Town took the lead, his presence seeing Milli Alli sidefoot a loose ball into the net on 10 minutes, McGuinness then got to work in his own half. Dominating aerially, the centre half showed fine reactions just before the interval to get a crucial boot on Jerry Yates’ attempt that had deflected off Thelo Aasgaard and looked to be heading into the bottom corner.

After the break, McGuinness, along with the rest of Luton’s defence, was quite simply outstanding as with the Rams sending ball after ball into the visitors’ box, the ex-Arsenal youngster stood tall, heading it away time and time again, making a mighty 19 clearances in total. His positional sense also shone through, as after Thomas Kaminski denied Marcus Harness, Yates thought he had levelled the scores when his rebound bounced over the Belgian, only to see McGuinness having retreated on to the line to knee it away, Town’s stopper gratefully grabbing hold before a County attacker could pounce.

Mark McGuinness applauds the Hatters fans ahead of Luton's 1-0 win at Derby County - pic: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The defender’s performance ensured that Luton gave their survival hopes an almighty boost, drawing level on points with their hosts and are now within two of Hull City after the Tigers went down 1-0 at Swansea City, also leapfrogging Cardiff City who lost 2-0 to Sheffield United. Speaking afterwards, McGuinness said: “It was just all desire and character from the boys, it was always going to be. The pitch wasn’t amazing, it was going to be a fight game, we knew we had to match them, we did, and we actually came out on top and I felt like we deserved it as we were solid.

“First half I thought we were really good, we set out our gameplan really well, got that early goal which was beneficial for us and second half was a bit scrappier, but that’s part of the game and we dug deep and did well. I think the whole team needs someone to be consistent and that’s what I’ve come here to do, do my job, when ball’s come into the box I just head them away.

“I enjoy that side, it’s part of my job and I think today, I was just a magnet. It’s just reading the game, just being in the right place at the right time. It’s easy when you’ve got good people around you, Thomas making saves, headers flying in left, right and centre. I was just there, cleaning up, doing my job. I love heading the ball, clearing it and doing that. You can see the emotion as well, I enjoy that. It’s not what everyone wants to be doing but it’s part of the job.”

McGuinness has been in superb form of late, as he has looked a different player since manager Matt Bloomfield took over, showing just why the Hatters shelled out a club record sum to fellow second tier outfit Cardiff City for his services back in August. With the boss settling on a back three in recent weeks,. it has seen the defender form a fine partnership with Christ Makosso and Amari’i Bell, making the central berth his own.

Discussing his displays, including the moment when he prevented Yates from equalising, Bloomfield continued: “I wasn’t looking at that point when that happened, I tried not to look, but I thought Mark was excellent. He has been recently, he’s turned into a big character in the changing room, a real leader in the changing room, a big voice and since he’s been in the middle of the back three, he’s been absolutely excellent.

“I think that the middle of the back three really suits him too. He’s got pace outside him with Christ and Amari’i, but Mark’s been excellent really. He’s a real leader, he’s been desperate to do well for this football club and he’s been working really hard. He’s a proper character and we need three more of those from him between now and the end of the season."

Since McGuinness has hit his best form for the Hatters, Luton have looked far more solid defensively as well, as having managed five clean sheets before Bloomfield took over in mid-January, they have now equalled that tally since he took over, only conceding twice in their last four away matches. On their ability to blunt opposition attacks, the centre half added: “I’m sure there were a lot of things going on at the start of the season, but that's been and done now. We can only look forward, we’ve definitely got more of a structure and we just feel solid.

"There’s a bit of consistency in the back-line and all over the pitch to be honest. We’ve picked up a few injuries which has been unfortunate, but the boys have come in have done well as well. The next bit for us is we need to put games to bed. I probably had a couple of opportunities to put it in, but for us it’s just getting that goal. We’ve been solid the last couple of games bar maybe one or two, but we feel way more solid, so it’s just about getting those goals now.