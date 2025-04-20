McGuinness highlights the role Town's fans can play in Luton's survival battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Centre half Mark McGuinness felt it was important that Luton’s supporters were made aware just how big a part they can play in the club’s efforts to remain in the Championship following the Hatters’ 1-0 victory at Derby County on Good Friday.

It had begun to look like League One football was on the cards for the Hatters following a run of three matches without a win, which culminated in a hugely disappointing 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road the previous weekend. It meant they headed to Pride Park knowing that anything other than a win wouldn’t really be enough, with just three matches to go afterwards, but despite the perilous nature of the situation, the Hatters were still roared on by 3,000 supporters at Pride Park.

That loyal travelling army were rewarded too when Milli Alli scored the only goal of the contest on 10 minutes, as they witnessed a fantastic rearguard display in the second period, led by McGuinness himself, to time and time again, repel an aerial bombardment from the hosts and seal what was a priceless victory. With the game chosen for live coverage by Sky Sports, the club record signing was named man of the match, and after he had received his award, went over to savour the superb atmosphere emanating from the away end by himself, taking the opportunity to gee the already delirious travelling fans up even further.

Luton's players applaud their travelling supporters at Derby County - pic: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Speaking about the moment, McGuinness said: “They were amazing and they have been throughout the season. It hasn’t been amazing for them, but they’ve come out, travelled, early kick-off, so amazing. It’s about keeping belief and making sure we’re all in this together. It’s not just us, we need everyone, so if we can get them on our side we can really push through this. Those fans have travelled, they probably haven’t had the best time this year, but it’s moments like that where we can all celebrate together. It was more just to get everyone together. We’ve got three games left now and today was a real vital one for us to put us in a good position.”

After going six months without a win on the road, weirdly, Town’s away form could be the reason they do eventually stay up this term, as they have now gone four unbeaten outside of Bedfordshire, with three victories, all those triumphs coming at relegation rivals too, having beaten Cardiff City, Hull City and now the Rams, also drawing with Stoke City too.

On their upturn in fortunes, the Republic of Ireland international continued: “It was poor, it was really poor so it needed to change and I think that momentum for us was that first win or that first point away was huge for us. You can probably see it’s carried on, but also the situation we’re in. We’ve got to fight and we have the boys and we have the characters to do that and you can see that.”

With Luton now having two of their last three games at Kenilworth Road, starting against Bristol City on Easter Monday, then McGuinness wants those heading to the game to crank up the volume and give them every chance of maintaining their second tier status. He added: “It’s (Derby win) a big result for us, but it’s still not over. We’ve still got three games, we’re still not where we want to be, so come Monday it’s going to be another huge game for us.

"They’re going to be three cup finals for us until it’s over, but we’ve got three games and we’re all looking forward to it. It’s the fans, it’s everyone creating the atmosphere down there, really getting that rocking, that helps us and then we can do our job. They can come and try (to play), but we’re there to try and stop them. We’re very much focused on our jobs and what we need to do, so we’ll go over what we need to do, but a quick turnover, it’s about recovering and getting ready to go.”