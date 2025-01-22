McGuinness insists Luton will put the work in as Town bid to stop conceding 'rubbish goals'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton defender Mark McGuinness has demanded his side stop conceding the kind of ‘rubbish’ goals that have left them well and truly in a relegation fight this season.

The Hatters, who had kept a first clean sheet since November 23 during Saturday’s goalless draw with Preston North End, denying the visitors a single shot on target, headed to Oxford United last night, looking for more of the same. They got the perfect start at the Kassam Stadium too, McGuinness heavily involved, his slide-tackle pass collected by Tom Krauss who deliciously rifled past Jamie Cumming for the opening goal of the contest.

However, Luton were soon back to the kind of defending that saw them breached 44 times before kick-off, and ultimately cost previous manager Rob Edwards his job, with Siriki Dembele playing in Cameron Brannagan on the left, his cross seeing defender Michal Helik get in front of Tom Holmes to cleverly volley the U’s level.

Back came the Hatters once more though, McGuinness himself on target with 26 minutes on the clock, heading Jordan Clark’s brilliantly flighted free kick in at the far post, goal-line technology confirming that Cumming hadn’t reacted in time. Bar a few efforts from Dembele, Town kept the back door shut until half time, and were doing more of the same in the second period, Przemyslaw Placheta’s hopeful drive over the bar their only real attempt.

However, Luton’s inability to defend reared its ugly head just before the mark, a corner swung in, centre half Ciaron Brown shrugging off the attentions of Daiki Hashioka and beating Holmes once more to make it 2-2. With the Hatters’ fans packed in the away end fearing the worst, it was no surprise when those fears became a reality, the U’s taking the lead with 69 minutes gone, through Greg Leigh’s header.

Sadly, the manner in which the centre half was left in splendid isolation in which to do so, meeting Will Vaulk’s hopeful cross from deep was absolutely criminal, no-one anywhere near him just eight yards from goal as McGuinness and Amari’i Bell tried to deal the same player, Jacob Brown not reading the flight of the ball either. It was the kind of fragility that the centre half knows must be stamped and quickly if Town are to avoid dropping into League One this term.

He said: “We’re all hurting, the fans come out and support us in their numbers again, and it’s the same result. We know that there’s things that we’re doing wrong and it’s not just away from home, it’s not an excuse, it’s just fundamentals that we’re not doing too well at. We’re conceding rubbish goals and ultimately if you're conceding three goals you're more than likely not going to win games. So we need to sharpen up at the back and build on a solid foundation.

“We’re playing some nice football, you can see that. Some nice flow, we’re getting into some good areas, there were some good passages of play, we got into the final third a good number of times, the boys are being positive, but ultimately we need to all chip in and defend. That’s how games are won, by keeping the ball out of your net, so we’ve got to get back on the training pitch and get to work.”

Discussing the nature of Leigh’s winner in particular, Town conceding what looked from the naked eye like quite possibly their worst goal of the season, McGuinness continued: “It’s annoying, my job is to keep the ball out of the net and I keep having to pick the ball out of it. It’s everyone, everyone needs to know their jobs and everyone needs to chip in. It’s not just the defensive unit, it’s not coming from open play, it’s coming from set-pieces, it’s coming from second and third phases and that’s everyone.

"That’s something we need to address and we’ll work on now on the training ground. We’ll look at it, we’ve got all the video and all the angles in the world, so we can find out exactly what we’re doing wrong, how it happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The fact that Town had led twice, and were sitting pretty during the interval makes the defeat even more maddening for the former Arsenal youngster, as the Hatters looked like they could finally end their away day hoodoo. The fact they didn’t means they are now second from bottom in the table and face a battle to avoid being cut adrift the longer this miserable sequence continues.

McGuinness added: “That hurts even more. We’re in a good position, playing some nice football, we felt comfortable, I felt comfortable, then just the lack of concentration at the end and those little errors that we’re making that seem to be costing us games at the minute. This isn’t a one person error, it’s the whole team, everyone has to take responsibility. We attack as a team, we defend as a team, there won’t be any individuals. We’ll all look at it, but I think we all need to get together and just really nail down the fundamentals.”