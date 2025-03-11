McGuinness issues a rallying cry to Luton's fans ahead of Cardiff return

Centre half heads back to his former club this evening

Hatters defender Mark McGuinness has admitted that Town’s under-performing players need every ounce of support from the club’s fans during the crucial run-in to the Championship season starting at his former club Cardiff City this evening.

Luton will no doubt be backed by a decent away contingent in Wales tonight despite a thoroughly miserable record on the road that has seen them lose 14 out of their last 15 league matches, with one draw at Sheffield Wednesday the only slight glimmer of light. Although McGuinness is aware that kind of run makes it a hard ask for supporters to make the trip across the Severn Bridge, he has called on those who do make the trip to give their all, as the players will be doing too.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It’s everyone, it’s not just us, we need everyone. I know it’s so difficult travelling and we appreciate the fans and everyone who comes, watches and dedicates their time and money to come and see us. The one thing I would say is everyone's got to realise that everyone's in this together and everyone's pushing. No-one goes into any game wanting to not do their best and not perform, but things happen.

Town centre half Mark McGuiness heads clear against Millwall recently - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We’re in this situation together and that takes everyone. It’s so difficult for the fans to get on board with that, but I think they have to realise that we need them. As much as it’s difficult to scream and shout and support when it’s not going well, it’s probably the most difficult, but whenever we get out of this spell and we will do, it will feel a lot better. That hope and that motivation for us, the fans should hopefully push us through for the next couple of weeks.”

With McGuinness, who played 86 times for the Bluebirds after moving to Wales from Arsenal back in June 2021, returning to the club that he left to join Town for the first time since his summer move, he doesn’t think the situation will get to him, continuing: “It's always a difficult one or a strange one to go back to familiar settings, team, stadium, even support staff.

"But I think it's very clear to me, it always has been, whenever you move on from clubs there's a job to be done. Being here at Luton Town now is my home, it's where I feel comfortable, I've loved being here for eight months so it's just go and do the job, blocking out all that other stuff that goes around it. For me that's pretty easy, I can do that, especially with what's on the game and the context of the game.

Having been beaten in disappointing fashion at the weekend, going down to 10 men inside 20 minutes before being beaten 4-0 by Burnley, McGuinness knows that with nine games remaining, it elevates the significance of this evening’s contest. He added: “I think everyone knows the context of the game, what's on the line and for us it's a great game to go and show not just what it means for us as a club, but for us as individuals as well to show up and to do the business.

“It's probably the one good thing about the Championship schedule, there's no time to dwell on it and sit on the emotions. You've got to move on quickly and I think we did. There were a few voices in the dressing room afterwards just to get the message across really clear. When there’s games like this it probably means an extra bit whether that comes from us or the fans, but for us it’s very clear that we do our work now and everyone's ready.”